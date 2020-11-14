At least 11 Pakistan Soldiers Killed, 16 Injured in Retaliatory Firing by Indian Army Across LoC in J&K Confirms Radio Intercepts

At least 11 Pakistan Army soldiers were killed, and 16 others were injured in the retaliatory firing by Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations from across Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. A large number of Pakistan army bunkers, fuel dumps, and launch pads have been destroyed during the retaliation, said Indian Army sources. Also Read – IMF Programme For Pakistan Unlikely To Be Back on Track Soon: Report

The Indian Army retaliated strongly to Pakistan’s unprovoked ceasefire violations at multiple locations today. The list of Pakistan Army soldiers killed also includes 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes, added the sources.

Earlier in the day, four Indian security personnel were among six persons killed in multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the LoC from Gurez sector to Uri sector of J&K. Officials said the Pakistani troops fired mortars and other weapons.

In Nambla sector in Uri, two Army soldiers were killed in the Pakistani firing, the officials added. A BSF sub-inspector was also killed in Haji Peer sector while a jawan was injured, they said.

Two civilians were killed in Kamalkote sector in Uri area of Baramulla district while a woman was killed in Balkote area in Haji Peer sector of Uri, they added.

The officials said several persons were also injured in the Pakistani aggression. They said apart from various places in Uri, the ceasefire violations were reported from Izmarg in Gurez sector of Bandipora district and Keran sector of Kupwara district.

A defence spokesman said the Army foiled an infiltration bid, which was aided by the ceasefire violation, along the LoC in the Keran sector. “Suspicious movement was observed by our troops at the forward posts along the LoC in Keran sector (in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district) today. The suspected infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops,” Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said. “They fired mortars and other weapons. Befitting response is being given,” he said.