At Aero India, you pay if you overstay your welcome

SOURCE: Bangalore Mirror

The sale of e-tickets for the Aero India 2021, which will be held at the Air Force Station Yelahanka between February 3 and 5, has gone live. And as expected, everything is a little different this year, thanks to covid. The tickets will be issued in two categories — business and air display viewing area (ADVA) and both will be available for this year’s edition on a limited first come first serve basis.

While the business tickets will be issued on all three days of the airshow, business visitors can either opt for one full day or a half day session (morning session between 9 am and 1.30 pm and after session between 1.30 pm and 6 pm).

While full day tickets for business visitors are priced at Rs 5,000 for Indian nationals and $ 150 for foreign nationals, the tickets for half day sessions are priced at Rs 2,500 for Indian nationals and $ 75 for foreign nationals.

The business visitor will be allowed to visit only the exhibition area at the venue due to covid-19 protocols. But business visitors will be permitted to stay on the premises only for stipulated time. If a visitor is found to be on the premises beyond the pass validity, he or she would be fined Rs 5,000 (Indian visitors) and $150 (foregin visitors) in addition to the paid charges.

The other category of tickets is the ADVA tickets for entering the air display area. The full day tickets are priced at Rs 1,000 for Indians and $40 for foreign nationals for one session. The tickets are priced at Rs 500 and $20 for Indians and foreigners respectively.

The entry for ADVA ticket holders on the inaugural day will be open after 1 pm and on the remaining two days from 9 am. On February 4 and 5, the air displays will be held in the morning and afternoon sessions.

As per the state government norms, the ADVA will permit a maximum of 3,000 people and inorder to avoid crowding of people, the first half ADVA visitors will have to vacate the ADVA area within 45 minutes after the completion of the flying display.

Apart from following all covid-19 related guidelines like wearing of face masks and maintaining social distancing, visitors will have to produce a covid-19 negative report taken 72 hours prior to their entry to the exhibition area.