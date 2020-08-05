At a time the Indian Army really needs it, comes more state-of-the-art military equipment

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

With the Ladakh face-off still on and no certainty about when it’s likely to end, the Indian Army will get 73,000 Sig Sauer 716 assault rifles from the United States of America. This was today cleared by the Defence Ministry’s Services Capital Acquisition Plan Categorisation Higher Committee (SCAPCHC), that includes top military officials and bureaucrats. The total cost for the rifles is about Rs 800 crore.

This is over and above the 72,400 assault rifles already purchased from Sig Sauer. As this Is a repeat order, there will be no need for trials and cost negotiation, which is often time-consuming.

The assault rifles have come as part of the plan to ensure that the infantry, most in use along the line of control and also, inside Jammu and Kashmir against terrorists, the best possible weaponry possible. A consignment of light machine guns have already been purchased and also, sniper rifles while Kalashnikov assault rifles will be manufactured in India in the future. India is also negotiating for a new carbine that the infantry urgently requires. The Sig Sauer 716 will replace the INSAS rifle that came to the infantry about 20 years ago. They will be able to use locally made ammunition.

The assault rifles will also be useful for troops along the line of control, where they are often targetted by terrorists, supported by Pakistan army commandos in what is called BAT or battle action team attacks.