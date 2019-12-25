Astra missile is best in its Class : Premier Explosives Ltd

| By

SOURCE: Equity Bulls

Premier Explosives Ltd had participated in the “Production Partners Interaction” arranged by Team Astra at Hyderabad on December 23, 2019. The company’s effort – in development of solid propellant for the Astra missile – has been specifically emphasised by Team Astra at the meeting.

Astra is claimed as one of the best in the Beyond Visible Range, Air to Air class of missiles. One of the speakers mentioned that had Astra missile been deployed, capture of pilot in the Surgical strike could have been averted. Premier Explosives Limited has been associated with Astra missile since 2003 in design, development and manufacture of solid propellants as single source of supply. As the development phase is over, induction and commercial scale production is expected to take place soon.

Shares of PREMIER EXPLOSIVES LTD. was last trading in BSE at Rs.147 as compared to the previous close of Rs. 141.85. The total number of shares traded during the day was 850 in over 74 trades.

The stock hit an intraday high of Rs. 151.95 and intraday low of 142.1. The net turnover during the day was Rs. 125929.