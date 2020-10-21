Assam Rifles Jawan Killed in Ambush by Militants in Arunachal Pradesh

An Assam Rifles jawan was killed while another sustained bullet injuries on Wednesday in an ambush by suspected militants in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Assam Rifles convoy was attacked in the morning near Sanliam village, 10 km south of Khonsa. The identity of the deceased jawan has not been disclosed yet. Reportedly, he was killed by militants of National Socialist Council of Nagaland – Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM), one of the Naga militants outfits which have signed a ceasefire pact with the government.

Sources said the militant group carried out the attack in retaliation after its cadres were killed in July.