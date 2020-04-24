Assam: 5 hardcore ULFA-I rebels held, huge cache of arms seized

SOURCE: EastMojo

Five hardcore rebels of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) were apprehended during a joint operation of Charaideo Police and the Indian Army based at Sapekhati along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh-Nagaland border in Charaideo district on Wednesday. After receiving an intelligence report about five “suspicious” people holed up in the house of Bhuvan Gogoi of Tairai Village in the Satianaguri area under Sapekhati PS on Wednesday afternoon, a joint operation, led by Charaideo SP Anand Mishra, was launched.

“The village was completely cordoned off by late evening and a raid was conducted wherein the five cadres of ULFA-I were apprehended,” said Mishra.

The apprehended insurgents were identified as Apurba Gogoi alias Arohan Asom, Simanta Gogoi alias Maina, Biraj Asom alias Yogen Gogoi, Lakshyajit Gogoi alias Dhrubo Asom, and lastly Sidhartha Gogoi alias Chinmoy Asom.

According to the police officials, Apurba Gogoi and Simanta Gogoi are among the “most notorious” and “most wanted cadres” of ULFA-I.

Simanta Gogoi also goes by the moniker ‘IED expert’. Both of them have been wanted in a series of cases in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts since 2012.

Other than numerous kidnapping, murders, and extortion cases, they were allegedly involved in various infamous cases over the years. These include cases of firing upon Kanubari Tea Factory, firing upon Sapekhati Petrol Pump, the kidnapping of Timon Habi Tea Estate manager, and the latest being the Republic Day bomb blast in Teok Ghat area under Sonari PS, added Mishra.

Though they were unarmed during the apprehension, upon their lead, a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and other items was seized which were buried underground. These include many assault rifles, magazines, explosive material, and detonators, etc.

Necessary legal action is being taken on the six, including five ULFA-I cadres and Bhuvan Gogoi in whose house they were hiding.

All the nabbed insurgents have been sanitized and are being put to medical scanning and COVID-19 tests too.

“Their capture should be a big blow to the presence and activities of ULFA-I in this area and with this operation, Charaideo Police have intensified their ‘sanitization drive’ against insurgency in the area,” Mishra added.