As the army seeks to “Indianize” the force, more awards, symbols, and ceremonies from the British era may be withdrawn.

| By

SOURCE: API

Considering the Navy’s adoption of a new naval ensign earlier this month, which eliminated a colonial-era relic of the Saint George’s Cross, It has learned that the Army will also be assessing a number of British-era practices still used by the service to determine whether they may be eliminated.

Defence sources state that there have been discussions about changing some of these old practises for more than two years, and some of the modifications have even been put into practise.

The plans gained momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in Kevadia, Gujarat, in March of last year about strengthening indigenization in military hardware as well as in theories, practises, and customs used by the Armed Forces.