As scrap, retired Naval aircraft carrier Viraat finds no takers

Retired Indian Naval Ship (INS) Viraat remained unsold at the e-auction here on Tuesday. The e-auction followed the Navy’s decision to sell the oldest aircraft carrier as scrap as plans to convert the iconic ship into maritime museum-cum-marine adventure centre didn’t find any takers “Since the ship remained unsold as the bids were not on the expected rates, fresh e-auction will be conducted again,” said an official privy to the developments. Interested bidders were required to pay a pre-bid earnest money deposit of Rs 5.30 crore. The e-auction commenced at noon, continued till late evening before being called off.

Last November, the Maharashtra government cleared a proposal to convert the longest-serving aircraft carrier into a commercial business complex. According to the proposal submitted by the state government to the Union Defence Ministry, the planned Viraat museum would be constructed by laying a concrete foundation in the sea and the location is around seven nautical miles from the shore at Nivti rocks in Sindhudurg district.

A high power committee, headed by the chief secretary was formed to finalise the terms and conditions for tenders to select a private entrepreneur. “The project was supposed to be developed along with a private partner but there were no takers, hence the proposal was scrapped and the same was communicate to the defence ministry, following which it decided to scrap the ship was taken,” added the official from the state secretariat privy to the details. The Grand Old Lady as its fondly called, Viraat has served both the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy. In April, 1986 , the then Congress government entered into an agreement with Britain to acquired HMS Hermes for 63 million dollars. After refits and new equipments being fitted on Hermes it was commissioned at Plymouth as INS Viraat in 1987.

The ship holds the Guinness Books of record for being the longest serving warship of the world. Under the Indian flag, the ship clocked more than 22,622 flying hours by various aircraft and spent nearly 2252 days at sea sailing and 5,88,287 NM (10,94,215 KM). This implies Viraat has spent seven years at sea, covering the entire globe 27 times.

Since her inception she has a total of 80,715 hours of boiler running. She had played a major role in the Operation Jupiter in 1989 in Sri Lanka, after which she was affiliated with Garhwal Rifles and Scouts of the Indian Army in 1990. Her major participation was seen during operation Parkham in 2001-02 where India and Pakistan were engaged in a standoff post terrorist attack on the Parliament.