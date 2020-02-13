As long as terrorists are there in Pakistan, cricket cannot be played between India and Pakistan: Chetan Chauhan

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan has called Pakistan unsafe for playing cricket as long as terrorists run riot in the country and is against the resumption of bilateral ties between the two sides. The two Asian neighbors have a rich cricketing rivalry ever since India was partitioned in 1947, but have not played a bilateral series since 2013.

The Green Army has since then, played the Men in Blue in ICC events, famously beating Kohli and co in the finals of Champions Trophy in 2017. However, India has come up triumphs against their arch-rivals in Asia Cup 2016, Asia Cup 2018 and ICC World Cup 2019. But there has been an ongoing clamor for the two countries to play on a regular basis with Yuvraj Singh and Shahid Afridi also supporting the idea as well.

Former India batsman Chetan Chauhan played many matches against Pakistan during his career but is staunch in his stance that bilateral series between the two countries should not resume. He feels Pakistan is still unsafe for India to play in, given that terrorists won’t let a chance go, if Men in Blue tour their neighbors.

“Right now, bilateral series between India and Pakistan should not take place as relations between both countries is not nice. Playing in Pakistan is not safe. Terrorists are not concerned with cricket. As long as terrorists are there in Pakistan, cricket cannot be played between India and Pakistan,” Chauhan was quoted as saying by India Today.

On the other hand, Yuvraj Singh fondly remembered playing Pakistan in 2004, 2006 and 2008 in bilateral series and said that things would be better for both nations if they can get back to playing on another. Though he mentioned that it was not in the player’s hands to decide. Shahid Afridi said that the two nations must put things behind and move forward in a positive direction. “We need to sit down together at a table and talk things out,” he was quoted as saying by India Today, a few days back.

India has never been defeated by Pakistan in any World Cup match be it ODI or T20I, while Pakistan has a better overall record in all three formats against their bigger neighbors.