As General Bipin Rawat Takes Over As Defence Staff Chief, A Look At His Uniform

A day after General Bipin Rawat was named as the Chief of Defence Staff, the Ministry of Defence today provided a sneak peek of the uniform he is likely to wear as the single point of contact for different branches of the armed forces. The Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army), tweeted out photographs of the buttons, belt buckle, shoulder rank badges and peaked cap expected to be part of the Chief of Defence Staff’s uniform. It also stated that General Rawat, after taking over the role, will have his office in New Delhi’s South Block.

The insignia of the Chief of Defence Staff draws elements from all the three wings of the armed forces, encompassed by a laurel wreath. Going by the images shared, the insignia will feature on the buttons, belt buckle and peaked cap worn by the top military official.

General Rawat, who passed on the Army chief’s baton to General Manoj Mukund Naravane today, will be anointed as the Chief of Defence Staff in the hours to follow. In his new position, he will be tasked with trimming weapons procurement procedures and integrating operations of the armed forces, besides acting as the principal military advisor to the Union Defence Minister on tri-service matters. He will also head the Department of Military Affairs and be paid a salary equivalent to a service chief.

The general has said that he will “plan his strategy” for the new role after assuming the position. “The position Chief of Army Staff has many responsibilities. Till now, I was concentrating on my obligations as Chief of Army Staff. Now that I have a new designation, I will sit and plan a strategy for future,” he told reporters after paying tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi, where he also recieved a farewell Guard of Honour.

Maldives and the United States were among the first countries to congratulate General Rawat upon his appointment.

However, not everybody was as enthusiastic about his appointment. “With great regret and fullest of responsibility, may I say that the government has started on a very wrong foot with regard to the CDS. Time alone, unfortunately, will reveal the implications of this decision,” Congress leader Manish Tewari tweeted.

The Chief of Defence Staff will retire at the age of 65.