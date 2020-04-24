Arunachal’s ex-Sukhoi pilot turns Covid-warrior, wants India to end dependency on China

SOURCE: GrandNews

Mohonto Panging never ceases to amaze you. The “awe-inspiring” retired group Captain of Indian Air Force, who was at the forefront of India’s aerial strike force for decades, is getting battle-ready again.

Five years after his retirement, India’s ex-ace fighter pilot, who led a squadron of Sukhoi-30 under his command, is perhaps fighting a more “lethal enemy” this time. The first pilot from North-East who achieved such rare feats, Panging is not new to adversaries what with guarding country’s frontier, flying 3,300 hours on various aircraft like Sukhoi-30, Jaguar, Hunter and Mig-29.

Back in his hometown Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, he is leading the frontier state’s COVID fightback. He is now busy overseeing production to meet the demands of sanitary masks and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) produced at his garment industry. The fighter-pilot-turned-Covid-warrior, who said his unit has so far produced 50,000 reusable face masks and 1000 PPEs so far, is against India’s move to import kits from China.

“What’s the point of importing PPEs from a country from where coronavirus has originated? Does it many any sense? I have served my country for decades and fully aware of my country’s ability. The PPEs produced at my mechanised industry is producing PPEs for people, who are fighting the pandemic staying at the front line. I need my country India to be self-reliant and not dependent on China for anything. When we can produce PPEs and masks, what is the need to seek any other country’s help?,” Panging told earthlyindian.com in an exclusive interview.

So how does he make PPEs when the country is struggling to get them?

“Necessity is the mother of invention. I was desperate to find a way out and consulted medical experts and sought their help to prepare PPEs. I have also took the help of Google to find out ways to get raw materials. Now, I can say that I have technology to prepare the protective kits,” Panging said.

He further added, “My industrial unit was focused on producing school uniforms and sportswear. But extraordinary situation pushed me to think otherwise. Coronavirus spread has pushed the humanity towards danger of unprecedented scale and any responsible citizen’s job is to try and save lives. I have realised the urgent need of PPEs for frontline workers, including health workers, police and volunteers to win the battle against covid-19.”

The astute retired Captain quickly realised that NE states would fall short of medical equipment.

“The situation in North-East states can be more alarming if the situation goes out of hand. The prevailing situation of coronavirus scare and apprehension of the front line workers influenced me to turn my garment factory to mask and PPE production unit. We are supplying reusable face masks and protective kits to different districts in Arunachal Pradesh according to demand. We’re ready to supply kits to other states in North-East as well”, he added.

The retired captain, who is involved with a charitable Trust and local NGO, donated about 10,000 masks to various departments for distribution among the needy ones.

He is against Assam government and Centre’s move to purchase PPEs from China, which he termed very “unsafe” and “suicidal.”

The garment unit called ‘Elam Industry’ was established by Panging in 2015, soon after his retirement from IAF.

The alumnus of National Defence Academy said the idea of setting up a textile industry struck his head during his trip to Ahmedabad in 2012.Local entrepreneurs were entrusted with production. The unit was inaugurated by then union minister of Industries Smriti Irani in the presence of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other dignitaries.At present, 50 regular workers are engaged in producing masks and PPEs at the unit.