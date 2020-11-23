Arunachal shares border with Tibet, not China: Chief Minister Pema Khandu

SOURCE: EastMojo

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu once again disregarded China’s long-standing claim of the northeastern state being a part of China’s southern Tibet region in an interview with the English daily The Hindu. He stated that Arunachal does not share a “direct border” with China but with Tibet. He went on to state that no one can erase history and that the entire world knows that China annexed Tibet.

This is also not the first time that CM Khandu, has referred to LAC in the state as India-Tibet border as on June 24, on a tweet after the violent faceoff at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, he made a similar statement.

With a hostile neighbour like China breathing down India’s neck, the Centre is boosting the road infrastructure in the Frontier Highway along the border. Talking about the highway along the 1,100 km Line of Actual Control (LAC) to facilitate faster movement of troops, Khandu said that it is indeed true that many stretches of the border are still inaccessible. And that’s the very reason why the state government is also pushing for the road infrastructure.

However, he added that projects for the border areas used to get confused because of multiple agencies. Hence, there is a coordinated approach so that everyone from the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Border Roads Organisation, and State agencies can plan things together for quality, speedy execution said the minister.

The CM also talked of Arunachal staying deprived of foreign funding due to China’s interference. According to Khandu, foreign institutions like World Bank and Asian Development Bank do not extend loans anymore, and this is indeed hurting the state. He also added that the Centre has been assisting with projects which have been a boon.