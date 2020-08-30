Arunachal Pradesh: Security forces apprehend 3 hardcore ULFA-I militants; arms and ammunition recovered

The security forces are always on high alert in thick jungle and mountainous terrains of Arunachal Pradesh where the various banned militant outfits of Northeast India take shelter and use it as a corridor to sneak in and out of the porous international borders with Myanmar.

Acting on such a specific intelligence input as part of the ongoing crackdown by security forces to curb anti-social elements, three hardcore cadres of the independent faction of United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA-I) led by elusive Commander-in-Chief, Paresh Barua were apprehended near Noglo in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday (August 28).

Based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of a group of ULFA-I militants in the area, security forces launched an operation and apprehended the three hardcore cadres of the outfit.

The troops also recovered three pistols, three magazines, live rounds of ammunition and badges of the banned militant outfit ULFA-I. The apprehended cadres of ULFA-I along with the recovered items were later handed over to Laju Police station in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh for further investigation.

Significantly, on 11 July, six hardcore militants of Naga militant outfit NSCN-IM were neutralized in a fierce gun-battle and a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the possession of the slain militants.

It was another specific intelligence-based operation carried out jointly by Arunachal Pradesh Police along with Indian Army and Assam Rifles personnel in Longding district of the state.

According to top police sources, the group of slain NSCN-IM militants were planning something nasty like an attack on security forces and abducting top politicians to make demands.

Significantly, 18 days after this fierce gun-battle in Arunachal Pradesh, on 29 July, a deadly ambush took place in Chandel district of Manipur in which 3 Assam Rifle personnel got martyred and 5 others got injured.

Later 3 militant outfits of Northeast India, Manipur Naga People’s Front, the PLA and the ULFA-I jointly claimed this deadly ambush on the Assam Rifles patrolling team in Manipur.