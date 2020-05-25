Arunachal Pradesh CM inaugurates two bridges near India-China border

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Saturday inaugurated two vital bridges which will allow faster movement of people besides the armed forces to the India-China border. The bridges, which were constructed by the 117 Road Construction Company under the 763 Border Road Task Force (BRTF) of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), are the 50-meter Tawang Chhu bridge in Tawang district and 45-meter Sukha bridge in West Kameng district of the state.

The Tawang Chhu Bridge has been constructed over Tawang Chhu River while the Sukha Bridge over Sukha Nallah. “Both the bridges will allow faster movement of civilians and military towards the McMahon Line,” Khandu said.

The chief minister lauded the BRO for securing the borders of the country and also providing employment and business opportunities for the locals through their investment in roads and bridges.

On fears being expressed by the locals on possibility of Covid-19 virus entering Arunachal via central paramilitary forces, Army and BRO personnel, Khandu said that the forces have their own standard operating procedures which are being followed strictly.

Later in the day, the chief minister also inaugurated a police station at Jang.