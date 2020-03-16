Arunachal girl Niki Lego — from PR executive to US Army officer, and now a social media star

Until Thursday, few had heard of Niki Lego. But after she posted her picture wearing the US Army uniform earlier this week, this young girl from Arunachal Pradesh has become the toast of social media. Niki Lego had joined the force in June 2019, after she passed the recruitment interview, but with her picture in the uniform doing the rounds only now, many assumed she has just entered the US Army.

“I had changed my profile picture there days ago and somebody must have got hold of it. Hence, the buzz,” Lego told ThePrint over the phone.“I just completed my training on 5 March. It started in September last year in South Carolina and in November, I was moved to train in Georgia. After training, I have got stationed in Georgia itself and work for the system management and engineering team,” Lego said.

The young US Army officer, however, did not specify her age when asked.

The social media buzz

The achievement of this young girl is now being widely talked about on social media platforms like Whatsapp, Twitter and Facebook. Ninong Ering, Congress leader and former Member of Parliament from Arunachal Pradesh shared Niki Lego’s story, calling her an ‘inspiration’ for the youth of the state.

Another Twitter user called Sergeant Bikash also congratulated Lego for her journey from the Northeast to the US Army.While one Facebook user with the name Tarh Domte hailed Lego’s achievement as ‘naari sakti’ (woman empowerment), another user called her the ‘pride of Northeast India and an inspiration for young girls’.

From the Northeast to the US

Lego did her her schooling in Siang Model School Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, and then completed her graduation in political science from Lady Keane College, Shillong.

She later went on to do her post-graduation in mass communication from the University of Delhi.

Putting her mass communication degree to use, Lego worked in the hospitality sector as a relationship manager in various hotels like ITC Sheraton, New Delhi, and Google’s public relations office. Later, she moved to the US to work as a public relations officer in several Indian-origin companies, before finally getting a call to join the US Army last year.

While her father Anong Lego is director of agriculture in the Arunachal Pradesh government, her mother Yayir Riba Lego is the vice president of BJP’s state Mahila Morcha.

The coronavirus outbreak, meanwhile, seems to have impacted Lego’s plans to meet her family.

“Niki has been in the United States for 3 years now and she stayed in New York until last year when she joined the US Army. She was supposed to come home this month, she told us she has a 15-day break but couldn’t fly down due to the coronavirus outbreak,” her father told ThePrint.