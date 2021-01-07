Arunachal flags need of ALGs at Dirang and Anini before IAF Chief

| By

SOURCE: The Shillong Times

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal, R K S Bhadauria today called on Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu during his visit to the frontier state. The Indian Air Force (IAF) chief was felicitated by the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh in his office in Itanagar.

“A great honour to have Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC in Arunachal today. @IAF_MCC has always been at the forefront in extending humanitarian assistance to our state. I am grateful to Chief of Air Staff on his assurance for more such assistance,” tweeted Pema Khandu.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Indian Air Force (IAF) for always being at the forefront in extending humanitarian assistance to the state. He said the IAF has been very helpful especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Air Chief assured the full support of the Indian Air Force for Arunachal should it require any assistance.

During the meeting, Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) for Dirang and Anini was discussed to which the IAF officials responded favourably.

The IAF Chief also assured cooperation for providing defence pilots to meet the shortages of pilots for fixed-wing civilian aircrafts to be operated for Arunachal.

The Chief Minister assured all cooperation of the state government to the Air Force in its defence preparedness.