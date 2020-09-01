Arrested members of banned Khalistani outfit were planning to go to Pakistan for terror training: Report

Two people, who were arrested in Punjab for putting up a Khalistani flag on a building, were planning to go to Pakistan with the help of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to receive terror training, according to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan.

The two prime accused, Jaspal Singh (24) and Inderjeet Singh Gill (23), of Moga’s Rauli village, were arrested by special cell of Delhi Police on Sunday. Jaspal Singh’s father is a police inspector and is posted in Muktsar. Quoting police, Hindustan reported that these two men were planning to go to Nepal from Delhi. From there, the ISI sleuths would have taken them to Pakistan for terror training.

The plot involved luring more youth from Punjab to join them in Pakistan, according to Hindustan.

According to the police, both Singh and Gill used to watch YouTube channels supported by pro-Khalistani outfits and had become members of ‘Sikh for Justice’ group through WhatsApp.

Hindustan reported that they put up the Khalistani flag on the terrace of district administrative complex on August 14, while one of their aides video-taped the act. The video immediately went viral on social media. The police arrested the person who had shot the video, but Singh and Gill fled.

According to Delhi Police, they received information on Saturday that two members of the banned terror outfit Khalistan Zindabad Force would be coming to Delhi to commit some anti-national activities on the directions of their foreign-based commanders. Accordingly, a trap was laid near Shani Mandir on the GT Karnal road and these men were arrested.

On Sunday, the Moga Police got the information from their Delhi counterparts that the two accused have been arrested. “A team was sent to Delhi to bring them to Moga,” Moga superintendent of police (SP)?Jagatpreet Singh said.

The accused have been booked under Sections 115, 121, 121A, 124A, 153A, 153B, 506 and 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act; Section 66-F of the IT Act and Sections 10, 11, 13 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the Moga Police.