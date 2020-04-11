Arrest of Aslam Farooqi brought ISKP’s Pakistani connections into sharp focus: European think-tank

SOURCE: ANI

The arrest of Abdullah Orakzai alias Aslam Farooqi, a key leader of the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) has brought the terror group’s Pakistani connections into sharp focus, a European think-tank has said.

In a commentary titled ‘Pakistan’s role in the Kabul gurdwara attack has been established and its mounting despondency is becoming starkly evident’, the European Foundation For South Asian Studies (EFSAS) said that the recent arrests by Afghan security forces related to the terror attack on a gurudwara in Kabul last month, have confirmed its assessment of the involvement of ISI — Pakistan’s intelligence agency known for supporting terrorism.