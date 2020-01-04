Around 250 Pakistan-Based Terrorists Trying To Infiltrate: New Army Chief

| By

SOURCE: IANS

Around 250 Pakistan-based terrorists are stationed across the Line of Control and are making attempts to infiltrate every day, new Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Friday.

He also said that there are around 20 to 25 active launch pads across the Line of Control and India is monitoring the situation.

“Pakistan has reactivated terrors camps again in Balakot,” said General Naravane, adding that India’s strike on Balakot terror camps will now act as a note of caution before Pakistan plans to carry out any “escalatory action”. About the Balakot airstrike on February 26, 2019, General Naravane said, “We definitely have achieved a lot. Destruction of terror camps happened.”

He said it has signalled that terrorist camps and launch pads can be taken down. “You can’t operate with impunity.”On terror camps coming up again over there, the Indian Army Chief explained that terror infrastructure and launch pads keep changing locations across the border.

“There is an impression that terror camps are run through a ‘madrasa’ or some huge infrastructure set up. Terror camps are also being operated from small huts. These camps are also run by a house in a village,” General Naravane said.He said as per intelligence estimates there are around 200 to 250 terrorists waiting across the Line of Control and ready to infiltrate. “They are making attempts every day,” he said.

The Army Chief also said that because of heavy snowfall in the valley it has been difficult for Pakistani terrorists to infiltrate. When asked about foreign (Afghan) terrorists making attempts to cross the Line of Control (LoC), he said many were killed while trying to cross over.

“And yes there were a few foreign terrorists,” he added.