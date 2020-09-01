‘Army’s retaliation in Galwan proves it is not inferior to any other force’, says father of martyr Col Santosh

A day after pictures of graves of around 35 Chinese soldiers killed in clash with the Indian Army in Galwan Valley surfaced on the internet, a Galwan martyr’s father on Monday slammed the doubters of the Army and asserted that India’s security forces are inferior to no other. While speaking to Times Now, Upender, father of martyr Colonel Santosh Babu, said that Indian soldiers exhibited their fullest courage when the Chinese Army intruded into our territory and tried to occupy our land.

“Though the Army lost 20 soldiers, it managed to eliminate a large number of soldiers and commanding officers of the Chinese Army. This proves that our Army is inferior to no other force,” he added.

Colonel Santosh Babu was among the 20 Indian soldiers who died during the violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley at Ladakh border on June 15 this year.

Yesterday, pictures of graves of around 35 Chinese soldiers killed in the violent clash surfaced on social media confirming a large number of casualties on the Chinese side as well.

The inscription on one of the gravestones read, “Tomb of martyr Chen Xiangrong, soldier of the Unit 69316 of the Southern Xinjiang Military District of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army 13th Regiment. Born in December 2001, from Pingnan county, Fujian province China. Sacrificed in the fight against India’s border defence in June 2020.”

Ever since the deadly clash, senior commanding officers from both the sides have been actively holding meetings to disengage from the disputed territories along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).