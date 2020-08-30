Army urges ‘new terrorists’ in Kashmir to surrender, says Pakistani terrorists misguiding youth in India

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

Indian Army on Saturday said that Pakistani terrorists are recruiting misguided youth, confirming 80 such recruitments have happened in South Kashmir this year. The Army then urged all these ‘new terrorists’ to surrender and promised all kind of assistance in giving them a normal life thereafter.

While briefing media about anti-terror operations in the Valley since yesterday, J&K GOC, Victor Force, A Sengupta said, “Under two operations over the 18 hours commencing from yesterday afternoon, based on very precise intelligence and hard work of J&K Police and RR battalions, we were able to neutralise 8 terrorists, including one surrender.”

“Seven of the eight terrorists who have been neutralised were recruited in 2020 and these misguided youth were recruited with the false promises by Pakistani terrorists, Pakistani handlers and people in society with anti-national sentiments,” he added.

He went on to add that there’s certainly leadership crisis in terror outfits and that is the reason why the number of terror incidents is at a low.

“They are desperately trying to recruit and misguide youth and take them to this futile path. They are resorting to new lows of harassment of civilians,” said A Sengupta.

DIG South Kashmir Atul Goel told media that the terrorists neutralised since yesterday under two operations were involved in a number of civilian atrocities and attacks in security forces.

He then confirmed that about 8 recruitments have happened in South Kashmir this year.

Brigadier Ajay Katoch went on to appeal to the new recruits to surrender and leave the misguided path of terrorism.

“I would like to appeal that all new terrorists who have joined should surrender. We will provide all kinds of assistance in their surrender and also in leading and living a normal life thereafter,” said Katoch.