Army shoots down Indian quadcopter violating LoC at Sankh: ISPR

| By

SOURCE: DAWN

An Indian quadcopter was shot down by Pakistan Army on Thursday after it violated Pakistan’s airspace in Sankh district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. According to ISPR, the quadcopter “intruded 600 metres into Pakistan’s territory to conduct surveillance”. “This blatant act was aggressively responded to by Pakistan Army troops shooting down [the] Indian quadcopter.”

“Such unwarranted acts by Indian Army are clear violation of established norms, existing Air Agreement between two countries and reflect Indian army’s consistent disregard to Ceasefire Understanding of 2003,” the ISPR said. According to military sources, the Indian military uses quadcopters for aerial photography of Pakistani posts along the LoC as part of its intelligence-gathering operations and target selection before carrying out cross-LoC shelling.

Last year on March 16, the Pakistan Army shot down a “spying quadcopter” in the Rakhchikri sector along the LoC.

That incident had come weeks after tensions between the two sides escalated after Pakistan had shot down two Indian Air Force (IAF) planes that violated Pakistani airspace following the February 14 attack targeting Indian security forces in Indian-occupied Kashmir’s Pulwama area.