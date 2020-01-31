Army sets up quarantine facility for Indians returning from Wuhan

| By

SOURCE: MONEY CONTROL

The Indian Army has created a quarantine facility near Manesar, Haryana for around 300 Indians arriving later from Wuhan, China on January 31. The facility can be used to monitor Indians for weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff, reported ANI. The facility has multiple beds where the Indians returning for Wuhan will be quarantined. However, before moving to the Manesar facility, these Indians from China will be first screened at the airport.

Indian students from Wuhan will be screened at the airport by a joint team of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) and Airport Health Authority (APHO).

If any of the 300 individuals are found positive or suspected to be infected by the novel coronavirus, they would be moved to an isolation ward at Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment, the Indian Army said.