Army sepoy martyred in Indian ceasefire violation along LoC : Pakistani Media

SOURCE: THE TRIBUNE PK

A Pakistani soldier was martyred during Indian ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Leepa Valley, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday. According to the military’s media wing, Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Kayani Sector and during an exchange of fire Sepoy Imtiaz Ali, 30, resident of Pabbi village in Nowshera District, while valiantly defending the motherland embraced martyrdom.

Indian fire was responded effectively by Pakistani soldiers targeting cross-border posts, the ISPR added.

On February 8, Pakistan had summoned a senior Indian diplomat at the Foreign Office to register a strong protest over unabated violations of the 2003 ceasefire agreement by Indian border guards along the heavily-miltarised LoC.