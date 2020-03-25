Army puts off training in Officers Training Academy

| By

SOURCE: TNN

In an unprecedented step, the Indian Army has perhaps for the first time postponed the training of officers at the prestigious Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai to avoid the spread of Covid-19. The training for the short service commission (SSC) courses was to commence from the first week of April to train around 260 officers (including women).

While 111 cadets were to report for training for SSC non-technical course, 54-candidates for technical course, 25 for SSC women (nontechnical and technical), 47 cadets for SSC (NCC special entry for men and women) and 24 cadets were to join for SSC (judge advocate general) branch course. OTA Chennai conducts training courses twice in year—April and October. The interview conducted by the SSB for October course has also been ordered to be suspended by the authorities.

Nursing officers’ exam postponed

Even on Monday, the Army authorities announced suspension of any kind of medical examination or appeal against rejection in medical examination for new candidates for the officer cadre.

The examination to train girls as nursing officers (on commissioned officers rank) in the defence forces has also been postponed by the authorities.With this the entire training as well as selection process for officers for the force has been suspended in the country.

Military veterans have never heard of postponement of training of officers in the past. They only remember early commissioning of cadets undergoing training at academies during the 1971 war.

“Situation has never been like this in the past. In 2009, when the swine flu broke out in the country, we told our cadets not to go out of academy,” said Major General B S Grewal, former deputy commandant of national defence academy (NDA).

Lt Gen K J Singh, former Army Commander of Western Command, termed the postponement of training as a timely and pragmatic action.

“Whenever the situation gets normalised, the candidates can be informed through e-mail or telephonically to join back immediately,” he added.

The Army has already suspended recruitment rallies for selection of jawans in the first week of March.