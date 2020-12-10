Army probes allegations of espionage against Brigadier’s PA

| By

SOURCE: ENS

The Army has been conducting investigation against the Personal Assistant (PA) of a Brigadier posted in Corps Headquarters in Bathinda on the suspicion that he was in touch with some Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIO).

The Indian Express has learnt that the investigation was launched with respect to the PA to Brigadier (Administration) of the Bathinda-based Corps Headquarters after a red flag was raised by intelligence agencies based on technical surveillance.

A detailed investigation is now being conducted by Military Intelligence based on the inputs received and a security audit has been done in order to ascertain if the suspicions against the individual, who is a Havildar, are correct. Investigations are also being done on the other similarly placed staff members to rule out their involvement, say sources.

When contacted, a senior Army officer at Army Headquarters, New Delhi, said that while nothing incriminating has been found as yet against the PA yet a detailed investigation has been launched into the allegations.

“As per a preliminary investigation the allegations against the PA to Brig (A) have not been substantiated. However, a detailed investigation is in progress,” the officers said. He added that there was no involvement of PA of any other Brigadier in Corps HQs being investigated.

The Army has lately released detailed security guidelines for all ranks with respect to security hygiene to be followed while using internet and social media sites as it has been found in the past that Pakistan intelligence agencies have been using social media to entrap personnel and elicit classified information from them.

According to a senior officer Pakistani intelligence agencies have lately stepped up their efforts to gather intelligence through social media especially since the penetration of smart phones has enabled easy access.

The Army had issued instructions regarding social media handling by its personnel in June this year under which a number of social media sites and applications had been banned. These include Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Tinder, Tumblr, Reddit etc.

The guidelines have also spelt out that strict action will be taken against the violators of the directions and that those individuals who flout these could face action under the Army Act/IT Act/Official Secrets Act.