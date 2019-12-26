Army Officer, Civilian Killed As Pak Violates Ceasefire Along LoC

SOURCE: PTI

An army officer and a civilian were killed on Wednesday in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rampur sector, official sources said. Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Hajipeer area of Uri around 11.30 am on Wednesday, they said.

They said some of the shells fired by Pakistan landed in civilian areas. Two women were injured in Churunda village. The Indian army responded to the ceasefire violation in adequate measure, officials said.