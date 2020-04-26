Army neutralises two DNLA cadres in Karbi Anglong

| By

SOURCE: Nagaland Post

Troops of Indian Army in a joint operation with Assam Police neutralised two armed cadres of Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) near Dhansiri Reserve Forest in Karbi Anglong District of Assam on April 24. A press release by PRO defence stated that based on a specific intelligence input regarding presence of cadres of the insurgent group, the troops launched a swift operation in the area.

The armed insurgents taken by surprise opened fire, which was promptly and effectively retaliated by the troops. In the ensuing firefight, two cadres of the proscribed group were eliminated. The two slain cadres have been identified SS Lt RupsonThausen Gaddain ( 26) a recruitment incharge of the group and SS PvtAldwinJigdung (38).

The team also recovered one M-16 rifle, one AK-56 rifle and assorted ammunition. No casualty has been sustained by the security forces.

The bodies of the eliminated cadres along with recovered arms and ammunition have been handed over to Dhansiri Police Station for further investigations. The meticulously executed and clean operation by security forces has ensured the peace and normalcy in the region is upheld at all times.