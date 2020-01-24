Army mulling over making service animals’ memorial

The Indian Army’s training command is mulling over a proposal to build a war memorial for its animals, including dogs, horses, and mules.

“The proposal had been initiated almost two years ago for setting up the war memorial in Meerut for the animals and is now in the training command,” Army sources said. The memorial has been proposed to be built at the Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) Centre and College in Meerut where the army keeps and breeds dogs, mules, and horses.

The proposal will have to go through the chain of command for clearance before it becomes a reality.

A large number of dogs, mules and horses have given their lives in the line of duty as they help extensively in counter-terrorist operations and during conventional wars.