Army Major gets Excellence award for developing Sarvatra bulletproof jacket

| By

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

Major Anoop Mishra has been awarded Army Design Bureau Excellence Award by the Army Chief, on Monday for indigenously developing Sarvatra bulletproof jacket.The jacket made by Anoop Mishra can provide protection from sniper rifle bullets. The project was launched after there was an increase in the number of sniper incidents in the lines on Line of Control (LoC) and Kashmir valley.

Earlier in October, the Indian Army was supplied 40,000 indigenous bulletproof jackets for its troops carrying out anti-terror operations in the Kashmir valley. These bulletproof jackets can withstand hardcore steel ammunition fired from an AK-47 rifle.

The armed forces had also placed a request for two lakh ‘Bhabha Kavach bullet-proof jackets’ with Ordnance Factory Board during August. ‘Bhabha Kavach bullet-proof jackets’ is the lightest bullet proof jacket used by the Indian army. The jacket has been named Bhabha Kavach as the nano-based technology was taken from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.

Army personnel informed that the jackets were ordered by several police forces across the nation including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Defense and security experts believed that the bulletproof jacket will boost the morale of the armed forces while ensuring greater security especially for those dealing in counter-insurgency and militancy operations.

The new ‘Sarvatra bulletproof jacket’ will also help the army to fearlessly retaliate the increasing terror attacks in the region of Jammu and Kashmir.