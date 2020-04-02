Army launches search operation in Kupwara district after intercepting terrorist movement along LoC

SOURCE: Prasar Bharati

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Army today launched a massive search operation in forests of Kupwara district after intercepting the movement of terrorists along the Line of Control. Defence sources said that the soldiers manning the fence in the Jumgund area along the LoC challenged the terrorists who were trying to infiltrate into this side. It resulted into a brief exchange of gunfire between the terrorists and the security forces.

Additional reinforcement of the security forces were rushed to the spot and all the exit points have been sealed. The operation was underway when reports last came in.