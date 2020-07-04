Army gives best possible treatment to soldiers, unfortunate that aspersions are cast: Indian Army

| By

SOURCE: INDIA TV

The Indian Army has expressed its reservations over aspersions that are being cast on how soldiers in the Army are treated. In a statement, the Indian Army said, “there have been malicious and unsubstantiated accusations in some quarters regarding the status of the facility visited by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during his visit to the General Hospital at Leh on July 03, 2020. It is unfortunate that aspersions are being cast on how our brave Armed Forces are treated. The Armed Forces give the best possible treatment to their personnel.

Further clarifying on the facility where the soldiers are being treated the Army said, “the said facility is part of the Crisis Expansion capacity of 100 beds and is very much part of the General Hospital complex.

The COVID-19 protocol had necessitated some wards of the General Hospital to be converted into isolation facilities. Hence, this hall which otherwise was normally used as a Training Audio Video Hall was converted into a ward ever since the hospital was also designated as COVID treatment hospital.”

“The injured braves have been kept there since their arrival from Galwan to ensure quarantine from COVID areas. The Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane and the Army Commander have also visited the injured braves in the same location,” the Army statement further read.

PM Modi visited Leh yesterday (July 3) and met with those who are injured after the deadly Galwan clash between the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA. While addressing the troops, PM Modi said that the precondition of peace in the modern world is strength and that one cannot sue for peace from a position of weakness.

The prime minister’s visit to Leh gives a strong message to the Chinese that the Indian political leadership stands strongly behind the army and that China’s