Army foils infiltration bid along LOC in J&K, two infiltrators killed, another injured

SOURCE: INDIA TODAY

Indian Army foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LAC) in the early hours of Wednesday. According to inputs, an operation was carried out by security forces in Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. Two Pakistani infiltrators have been killed and another injured as a result of this operation.

More details are awaited as this is a developing story.