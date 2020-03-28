Army distributes ration to the needy in Kashmir

SOURCE: IANS

In its efforts to help the people during lockdown, the Indian Army said on Friday that it has distributed rations among daily wagers, migrant workers and the needy in Kashmir. Following the lockdown to contain coronavirus spread, the Army has helped the disadvantaged throughout the Valley at grassroots level. Hundreds of persons have been benefited, and many more will be reached out in the coming days, it said.

In another initiative, posters and leaflets containing various advisories and precautionary measures are being posted throughout the Valley. These will help educate the people and safeguard them from the possibility of inadvertently becoming carriers of the disease, the Army said.

It said its attempts to reach out to the population by all possible ways will continue in the coming days.