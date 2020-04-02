Army destroying ‘terrorist virus’ in valley, killed many terrorists this year

Jammu and security forces destroy the virus of terrorism in Kashmir are engaged since early this year and has also killed 28 militants, including several drive terrorists out of the commander. Many terrorists were also caught alive, who have many important leads. Their supporters were first caught to break the back of terrorist organizations.

Security forces also took 65 terrorists supporters (overground workers) in custody from whom information was sent to the terrorists. IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar says “There have been very successful operations in 2020 in which 28 terrorists have been killed and 11 terrorists have been arrested, including 8 terrorists who have recently joined, they were handed over to their family.” He added. “The biggest thing is that Jaish, HM and Lashkar’s top commanders are killed.”

Police say that the operation is going on, according to the police, there are 225 terrorists in Kashmir against whom action is being taken. Police believe that the arrest of the Overground Worker (OGW) has benefited a lot. Which has helped in the elimination of terrorists.