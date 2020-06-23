Army Chief Visits Leh Military Hospital, Interacts With Injured Galwan Bravehearts

SOURCE: Republicworld.com

Indian Army Chief of Staff General MM Naravane on Tuesday visited the Leh Military Hospital and interacted with soldiers who were hurt during their violent faceoff with Chinese troops on June 15 at the high-altitude Galwan Valley. The Army chief is on a two-day visit to Eastern Ladakh to review the on-ground situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) even as Indian and Chinese military commanders agree to disengage forces following fatal clashes last week that left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

The Army chief had on Monday discussed the security situation with the top Army commanders in Delhi, officials said. According to Army officials, all commanders are in the national capital for the second phase of the commanders’ conference. The Army Commanders Conference is being held on June 22-23 to review the operational situation on both the northern and western fronts.

Meanwhile, the meeting between the Indian Army’s 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh and his Chinese counterpart got over after around 11 hours on Monday. Sources stated that India demanded a return to the status quo in April, asking the Chinese to remove the additional buildup done in the Galwan and Pangong Tso areas.

Moreover, in a significant development along the LAC, Republic TV sources have said that in the backdrop of increased activity by the Chinese Choppers, the military has deployed Surface to Air Missiles (SAM) defence system in Ladakh area. The air defence system was deployed to take care of the area and to prevent violations by the Chinese Army, sources added.

Sources said that the Chinese activity was increased in the Eastern Ladakh area before the Galwan Valley incident and their choppers were spotted as they tried to enter the Indian territory. To counter any such activity by the PLA army, the Armed Forces have deployed Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile System (QRSAM) at the Eastern Ladakh Sector.

India-China war of words

Slamming China’s incursion into Indian territory at the LAC, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had asserted that the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties which reflected its intent to ‘change facts’ on the ground in violation of the previous agreements reached during his telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China, on the other hand, has now staked claim over the entire Galwan Valley. It has also maintained that the Indian Army ‘broke the consensus and crossed the Line of Actual Control, deliberately provoking and attacking Chinese officers and soldiers’, leading to violence. Currently, both countries have disengaged at LAC, while talks via diplomatic channels and Army-level continue.