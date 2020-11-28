Army chief reviews security situation in N-E

In the wake of his visit to Eastern Command formations, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen MM Naravane met the governor and chief minister of Nagaland to discuss security situation while the Naga insurgents have issued a stern warning to the Centre against any counter-insurgency operations against the NSCN (IM) cadres that could jeopardize peace talks.

The Army chief visited the formations under the Kolkata-based Eastern Command which has its territorial jurisdiction in West Bengal and over all the eight North- Eastern states including Sikkim sector. The visit comes in the wake of the India-China tension across LAC.

Army sources confirmed that the COAS reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness in select formations. The Army chief exhorted all ranks to continue working with the same zeal and enthusiasm. Further, the COAS called on the governor RN Ravi and chief minister Neiphiu Rio of Nagaland and discussed the prevailing security situation. The COAS also inaugurated a new residential facility at Kohima orphanage – a project part of Indian Army’s contribution towards societal development.

While the Army commander was visiting Nagaland, the Naga rebel organisation NSCN (IM) issued a statement, warning the central government against any counter-insurgency operations which can adversely impact the ongoing peace talks. The Isak Muivah(IM) faction of NSCN is currently in the final stages of peace talks with the Central government and has strictly claimed in its statement that any counterinsurgency operation against its cadres in Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh can yield “disastrous consequences”.

It may be noted that while the Army chief reviewed the security situation in Eastern Command jurisdiction, reports surfaced of China making integrated villages near Doklam sector and also constructing military storage bunkers. It may be noted that Indian and China were engaged in a long stand-off near Doklam in 2017.