Army chief General Naravane holds talks with UAE’s Land Forces Commander on defence cooperation

SOURCE: PTI

Chief of Army Staff Gen. MM Naravane has met Commander of the UAE’s Land Forces and Staff Major General Saleh Mohammed Saleh Al Ameri and discussed key issues of mutual interest and defence cooperation, the Indian Army said on Friday.

Gen. Naravane is currently on a six-day tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, in a first-ever visit by a head of the Indian Army to the two strategically important Gulf countries.

According to the Indian Army, Gen. Naravane on Wednesday received a Guard of Honour at the headquarters of the UAE’s Land Forces and laid a wreath at the Martyr’s Point.

“#COAS also interacted with Major General Saleh Mohammed Saleh Al Ameri, Commander #LandForces & Staff and discussed issues of mutual interest & defence cooperation,” the Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information said in a tweet on Friday.

It said that Gen. Naravane also visited the Land Forces Institute, Infantry School and Armour School on Thursday.