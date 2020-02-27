Army Chief General MM Naravane reviews Kashmir’s security arrangements, asks soldiers to stay alert for any situation

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

General MM Naravane, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Wednesday (February 26, 2020) visited Kashmir for two days to review the prevailing security situation in the Union Terrority. The COAS was accompanied by the Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen YK Joshi and Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon during his visit.

The COAS visited the formations and units deployed along the Line of Control and reviewed the situation. He was also briefed by the local Commanders on the situation on the Line of Control, ceasefire violations, our retaliations, counter-infiltration operations and operational preparedness being maintained.

Army Chief Naravane appreciated the sharp vigil and alertness along the Line of Control and high morale of the troops during his interaction with the soldiers on snow-clad heights.

Giving his views, Narvane exhorted the soldiers to remain alert for any eventuality and further reinforced the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges effectively at all times.

The COAS was earlier briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander at Badami Bagh Cantonment on the overall situation pertaining to the Line of Control and the hinterland.

He also interacted with senior officials of the administration and Security Forces and met members of the civil society.

After taking charge as the COAS, this was the first visit of General Naravane to Kashmir.