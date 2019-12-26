Army capable of securing borders, rest assured: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

| By

SOURCE: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that people should rest assured about the security of borders, saying the Indian Army is capable of securing them. “The nation should rest assured regarding border (security). Our Army is capable and is doing whatever it takes (to secure the borders),” Singh told reporters here.

He was speaking to media person after distributing Excellence Awards at National Institute of Defence Estates Management here. His comments came hours after a civilian woman and an Army soldier lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector as Pakistan Army violation ceasefire on Wednesday night.

The Indian Army responded to Pakistani ceasefire violations by responding with artillery and mortar fire, damaging Pakistan Army positions.

Pakistan Army has admitted that two of its soldiers were killed in the Dewa sector in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Army chief General Bipin Rawat had recently stated that situation on Line of Control can deteriorate and the Indian Army is always ready for the escalation matrix.

Earlier this month, Centre had informed Rajya Sabha that there have been 950 incidents of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir region from August to October.