Army averts major terror attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed militants in Kashmir

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

A massive terror threat has been thwarted barely a day before India’s 71st Republic Day after security forces averted a possible terror strike by Jaish-e-Mohammad militants in Kashmir on Sunday, Chinar Corps Commander Lt General KJS Dhillon said.

“A major (terror) incident being planned (by terrorists) for January 26 has been averted. Today morning (Saturday) we got information of some Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists who were planning to do some act of terrorism on January 26 in Tral. So, today morning an operation was launched which is still underway,” Dhillon said, according to news agency ANI.

Dhillion added that the terror module consisted of Pakistani terrorists and was on the radar of security forces for a while.

“Earlier, we neutralised one terrorist and lost two personnel. As per the operation of today, few of them (terrorists) have been eliminated, while three of our soldiers are getting treated for injuries at the base hospital,” the Army officer said.

Dhillon thanked Jammu and Kashmir Police force for giving intel about the terrorists. “The top leadership of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and JeM has been eliminated from Kashmir Valley as of today,” he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Inspector-General of Police said that the joint team consisting police, Central Reserve Police Force and Indian Army had killed three terrorists, one of them who was believed to be the Kashmir chief of JeM.

“Yesterday we zeroed in on three terrorists in a village. In a joint operation, the JK Police, CRPF and 3 RR have neutralized the three terrorists. As per our information, one of them is Qari Yasir, who is Jaish’s Kashmir chief. We had received info that he was planning to carry out a big IED blast in Srinagar. Identification of the other two terrorists is underway,” IG Vijay Kumar said.