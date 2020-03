Army Air Defence won’t get converted to IAF: Sources

The Indian Army sources on Saturday dismissed that the Army air defence will convert to the Indian Air Force and the Chief Of Defence Staff will send a complete convert report to Defence Ministry on July 1, 2020.

“A fake and malicious message is doing rounds that the Army air defence will convert to Indian Air Force and the Chief Of Defence Staff will send a complete convert report to Defence Ministry on July 1, 2020,” the Army sources said.

“The message doing rounds is not true at all,” they added.