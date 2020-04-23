Arms and ammunition seized in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

| By

SOURCE: PTI

A cache of arms and ammunition was seized on Wednesday during a search operation in a forest area in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said. The combing operation was launched in Sheendhara top in Surankote area after information was received about suspected movement of terrorists, SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral said.

He said the operation led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Operations) Manish Sharma led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, its three magazines with 43 rounds, a Chinese pistol with a magazine and a pouch from a hideout.

However, no one was arrested during the operation which was still going on when last reports were received, the officer said.