Armenia to get SWATHI Weapon Locating Radar from India soon ,Indian Army to get upgraded SWATHI

| By

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

Earlier this year India had won a $40 million deal to supply four locally-built Swathi Weapon Locating Radars (WLRs) to Armenia after India outbid similar offerings by Russia and Poland to win the deal. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) which manufactures the Swathi Weapon Locating Radars (WLRs) is now preparing to start deliveries of them which might be transported soon to Armenia as per the latest media reports.

Recently Indian Army was also cleared to acquire Six more SWATHI weapons locating radars for a cost of Rs 400 crores which will come with a host of upgraded features over its predecessor. Upgraded SWATHI weapons locating radars is lighter in weight and also comes with improved range and tracking capabilities which have been further fine-tuned for Mountain Terrain operations and demonstrated better capabilities in Internal trials than its predecessor.

SWATHI weapons locating radars provide fast, automatic, and accurate locations of enemy weapons like mortars, shells, and rockets in its 50-km range. SWATHI, developed by DRDO’s Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), can simultaneously handle multiples projectiles fired from different weapons at different locations. The system is capable of adjusting the fire of our own artillery weapon also. The weapon includes 81mm or higher calibre mortars, 105mm or higher calibre shells, and 120mm or higher calibre free flying rockets.

NOTE : Article cannot be reproduced on any websites without written permission of idrw.org in any form even for YouTube Videos to avoid Copyright strikes