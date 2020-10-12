Armenia claims Azerbaijani Su-25 jet shot down over Karabakh

| By

SOURCE: Al-Masdar Al-‘Arabi

The Armenian Ministry of Defense announced on Monday that the Artsakh Defense Army shot down an Azerbaijani Su-25 jet that was flying over the Karabakh region.

“The #Azerbaijani Air Force operates Su-25 fighter jets along the border with the air support of F-16 fighter jets of the Air Force of Turkey,” the Press Secretary for the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, said on Monday.

“Air Defense units of Defense Army of #Artsakh shot down one Su-25 attack aircraft in the north-eastern direction,” she added.

The claim was first reported by the Artsakh Defense Army, who said they shot down the aircraft in the northeast direction of the Karabakh region.

No visual confirmation was posted, nor has the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense commented on the claims.

However, if true, this would be a major loss for the Azerbaijani military, as their 12 Su-25 aircraft make up half of their combat jets.