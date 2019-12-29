‘Apki ungli karneki aadat gayi nai’ – Vinod Kambli slams Javed Miandad for his ‘India unsafe’ comment

| By

SOURCE: CRIC TRACKER

Former Pakistani legendary batsman Javed Miandad always manages to rack up headlines courtesy his obnoxious comments or his actions. From wearing army cap during the recently concluded series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka which garnered a lot of scrutiny to coming with a video where he could be seen wielding his sword as part of showing ‘solidarity’ with the Indian Kashmiris after the Indian government removed Article 370, Miandad has been all over the headlines in these past few months.

In this day and age where Pakistan Cricket Board is desperately trying to restore cricket back into the terror ravaged nation Mianadad recently stated where he appealed to the International Cricket Council that the apex cricketing body should ask other member nations to stop touring and playing cricket in India. Miandad was referring to the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act [CAA] protests that have taken place in India in the past few weeks.

Miandad had said, “My message to ICC, please stop all the playing countries [from] touring India. Now you can see, now [we] will see the justice from ICC, what are they going to do and what they are going to say to the world,” Miandad was quoted as saying by PakPassion.net.

This former World Cup-winning player added, “ICC, come forward and tell all the world, all the people who are members with the ICC, they must tell all the countries [to] stop playing any games in India because India is [no longer] a safe country. Other countries are better than India because there they are fighting with the people, their own people. Look at that, what’s going on? Must take action.”

Vinod Kambli lambasts Javed Miandad for his Anti-India comment

Miandad comments naturally attracted a lot of backlash from the fans as well as former Indian cricketers. The latest to join the bandwagon is Vinod Kambli.

Kambli took to Twitter where he said that Miandad’s habit of poking in others’ issues hasn’t yet gone. The former Indian cricketer proceeded to tell Miandad that India has always provided the best security to the visiting teams, and perhaps he should focus more on which countries want to tour the terror-ravaged nation.

Kambli tweeted, “Miandad apki ungli karneki aadat gayi nai.Abhi retirement ke baad bhi chalu hai.Our country is safe.We have provided the best security to every touring nation coming to ??.U should focus on checking which other country wants to tour ??!@PakPassion ye dikha dena Javed Bhai”