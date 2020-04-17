Apache attack chopper makes precautionary landing in Punjab village

An Apache AH-64E attack helicopter of the Indian Air Force on Friday made a precautionary landing at a village in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district, IAF sources said. This is the first incident involving the latest helicopters imported by the IAF from the United States. India inked a $ 1.1-billion deal with US defence giant Boeing in September 2015 for 22 Apaches.

These choppers are being split in two squadrons, with one based at Pathankot and the other at Jorhat. Armed with fire-and-forget Hellfire missiles, an Apache can track up to 128 targets a minute and prioritise threats. The missiles equip the gunships with heavy anti-armour capabilities.

The Indian Army is also buying six Apache attack helicopters in a deal worth $930 million. The army will deploy attack helicopters for the first time. The six army Apaches are being bought as a follow-on option to the 2015 IAF contract.

Since 2008, India has bought or ordered military equipment worth more than $15 billion from the US, including C-130J special operations planes, C-17 transport aircraft, P-8I submarine hunter planes, Harpoon missiles, helicopters, and M777 howitzers.