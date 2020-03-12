Anti-India forces unite on eastern front; JMB training Rohingya refugees to create disturbance

Militancy in Bangladesh, some of it aimed against India, is increasing, intelligence reports say. According to one disquieting report, the Jamaat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) has been training Rohingya refugees at different places in Cox’s Bazar. There are over a million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar in Bangladesh now, and many are poor. It is these people who are being targeted by fundamentalists in Bangladesh.

Reports say that Rohingyas being “easy targets” are being “motivated by militant outfits for their personal gains.” It is these Rohingyas, trained and armed, who are creating disturbances in the camps.

One intelligence report says the JMB gave 37 Rohingyas weapons training for five weeks and on February 18, seven of the 37 tried to kidnap Khaled Hossain, head of the Rohingya Shibir No. 6. Bangladesh Police, aware of it, cordoned off the area and in the gunfight that followed, four policemen were injured and four JMB leaders — Nooruddin, Mohammed Tansh, Nahar Begum and Khaleda Begum — were arrested. All this at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to be in Bangladesh this month. The visit has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Ahle Hadees Andolan Bangladesh (AHAB), another radical organisation, has also been spewing hatred against India. During a meeting on February 14 at Al-Markajull Islami AS- Salafi Complex, Nawdapara in Rajshahi, chaired by AHAB chief Ashadullah al-Galib, India was the target. Al-Galib claims that the BJP was oppressing Muslims in India and if oppression did not end in Kashmir, millions of people from Bangladesh would cross over to India to save the minorities. AHAB has also begun collecting funds for jihadis in India, the report said. The bank accounts being used by the AHAB are the Dutch Bangla Mobile Bank and the Al Ararah Islamic Bank, Rajshahi. The details of three bank accounts at the Dutch Bangla Bank and two accounts of the Islamic Bank in Rajshahi are also with the authorities.

On the same day, three temples in Sylhet were “vandalized” and idols broken. They were in South Sonakuli and Nilphamari in Saidpur, Sylhet and in Suryagaon in Tahirpur, Sunamganj. Tahirpur police officials have arrested two Bangladeshis from nearby Suryagaon.

The JMB organised a meeting in Chakla, Rajshahi, on February 4 to recruit young people from remote areas and gather material for improvised bombs. Similar plans– to recruit people from bordering areas and gather weaponry– were made at a February 8 meeting chaired by Mohammed Khursheed Hussain, local JMB leader at Lalmonirhat, Hatibanda.

The Jaamat-e-Islami Bangladesh (JEI) has also been active, training people for a fortnight in small arms and explosives in Meherpur. This was led by Abdul Hannan of the Barabazar Jamey Masjid area. The objective: against the police. The JEI organised another training exercise — for two days in bomb-making — at the Jannatul Orphanage to a dozen students.

Indian officials said that India and Bangladesh were working closely to stop the spread of militancy in the area. Intelligence sharing between the security agencies of the two countries was continuing. It is about five years since the Holey Artisan Bakery terror attack in Gulshan, Dhaka. And since then, there have been no major terror attacks.