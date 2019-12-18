Another fallout of citizenship law? Bangladesh pulls out of river water talks with India at the last minute

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

Amid the ongoing tussle over Citizenship (Amendment) Act passed by India’s Parliament, Bangladesh has at the last minute cancelled talks over sharing of river data, local media reported. The neighbouring country had earlier sought the postponement of two meetings on river management scheduled for this week.

The India-Bangladesh Joint Rivers Commission (JRC) talks were to begin today (Wednesday). Exchange of data on six common rivers, which was last updated 34 years ago, was to be done during the meetings. However, the Bangladeshi side has pulled out of the talks at the last minute.

From the Indian side, officials from the Ministry of Jal Shakti were to take part in the talks. From Bangladesh, a JRC member was to represent his country.

Of the two meetings, one was a joint committee meeting and the other was a technical-level meeting.

“They have sought postponement of the meeting due to some technical issues,” an Indian official had earlier said.

Several rivers pass through both India and Bangladesh. The two countries have yet to resolve the dispute over sharing of Teesta river water.

The Bangladesh government’s action has come in the wake of its Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan cancelling their scheduled visits to India.

While Bangladesh did not say the visits were cancelled over CAA, the country has expressed displeasure over the legislation. This is because the amended Citizenship Act provides for grant of Indian citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, who have faced religious persecution there.

Bangladesh has indirectly expressed displeasure over the legislation, with Foreign Minister Momen stating Hindus and Muslims have lived in peace and harmony in the country. He even invited Indian Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Bangladesh to witness the harmony first hand.

India later clarified that it never said minorities in Bangladesh had faced religious persecution there under the present regime of PM Sheikh Hasina, with who the country has very good relations. The Ministry of External Affairs said Home Minister Shah was talking about religious persecution in Bangladesh under former governments and military rule, when he spoke on the legislation in Parliament.

The Sheikh Hasina government has also told India that it is willing to take back all its citizens who are staying illegally in India.