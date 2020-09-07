Another 9/11 could happen if Trump loses, says Osama bin Laden’s niece

SOURCE: WION

In her first ever interview, Osama bin Laden‘s niece has claimed that another 9/11-inspired attack could happen if Joe Biden is elected president, and she says only Donald Trump could prevent it. Noor bin Ladin, 33, warned that leftists in the US have aligned themselves with radicalism.

Noor bin Ladin, who spells her surname differently from her terrorist uncle said that “ISIS proliferated under the Obama/Biden administration, leading to them coming to Europe,”.

She explained her admiration for Donald Trump and why Americans are supposedly safer under his presidency and said “Trump has shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike.”

“I had been going to the states with my mom several times a year from the age of three onwards,” she said.

Bin Ladin went on to say she became a Trump supporter all the way back in 2015, when he announced his presidential bid.

“I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve. He must be reelected,” she said. “… It’s vital for the future of not only America, but western civilization as a whole.”